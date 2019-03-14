Lifespan Respite Care Grant Service

PURPOSE: The purpose of the Lifespan Respite Care Grant Service is to offer the funding and resources to support caregivers of children with special needs or of adults who have an urgent need for respite care in the absence of any other funding sources.

Emergency respite care may result from but is not limited to the following circumstances:

Caregiver illness (physical, mental, emotional),

Caregiver death or hospitalization,

Illness of a loved one,

Funeral/wake,

Substance use disorder,

Fire/weather damage to caregiver's/care recipient's home,

Caregiver/care recipient conflict,

Abuse/neglect prevention, or

Risk of loss of employment.

Eligibility Criteria

The individual receiving emergency respite care services will meet the following criteria:

Meet the definition of caregiver;

Be experiencing an emergency and does not have access to other funding sources or is on a waiting list for available services;

Lives with the care recipient, or if the primary caregiver does not live with the care recipient, the caregiver must be providing frequent on-site visits throughout the day, which are essential to assure the client's health and safety. For example, the care recipient would be unable to get out of bed, prepare a meal, etc., in the absence of the caregiver.

Limits: Emergency Respite Funding

Respite funding is capped.

Providers must charge their usual and customary rate.

Emergency Respite Referrals/Application

Request for services will ONLY be accepted from agencies working with caregivers and care recipients.

Aging Services will NOT accept referrals directly from individuals, including caregivers, care recipients, family members, etc.

Aging Services must pre-approve all emergency respite requests.

The Lifespan Respite Care Grant Emergency Respite Care Application (SFN 548) should be submitted to carechoice@nd.gov.

Information and Forms for Referring Agencies

Contact :

Aging Services Division

1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6

Bismarck, N.D. 58501

ND Aging & Disability Resource-LINK toll-free 1-855-GO2LINK (1-855-462-5465)

711 (TTY) or Relay ND TTY: (800) 366-6888

Fax: (701) 328-8744

Email: carechoice@nd.gov



